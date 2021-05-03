Epic Games argues Apple has app monopoly, could make iOS more like macOS
In opening arguments in its case against Apple, Epic Games argues that the Cupertino tech giant has unnecessarily monopolized app distribution and in-app payments on the iOS App Store.
Credit: Epic Games
The Apple v. Epic Games trial kicked off on Monday, May 3 with opening arguments from both sides. The case originated from a lawsuit Epic Games levied against Apple for removing "Fortnite" from the App Store. Apple pulled the battle royale game after Epic implemented a direct payment system in violation of its guidelines.
