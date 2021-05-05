Last week we shared a lowest-ever price on the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6, and this week Target is offering a deal on the 44mm models. You can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for *$379.99*, down from $429.00. This is the second-best price we've ever seen for this model, and the current cheapest deal online.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Target has four models of the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 at this price, including Gold Aluminum, Silver Aluminum, Space Gray Aluminum, and Blue Aluminum. If you're looking for (Product)RED, Amazon has this model for $379.00.

$50 OFF

44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $379.99Target's models are available to be delivered, with shipping estimates suggesting you could get the Apple Watch by Friday with two-day shipping. If your local store has stock, you can also opt to pick up the device as soon as today.



While there are currently a few sales on 40mm GPS models, none are reaching last week's rock bottom price of $249.00 on Amazon. Currently, both Amazon and Target are offering 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 models for around $349.99, down from $399.99.



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Deals

Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral)

Related Forum: Apple Watch



This article, "Deals: Target Offering 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 Models for $349.99 ($50 Off)" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums