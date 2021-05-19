Apple slowly rolling out fix for 'grayed out' App Tracking Transparency option

Apple appears to be rolling out a fix for a bug that in some cases would prohibit users from enabling App Tracking Transparency functionality, a problem that was supposedly remedied with the release of iOS 14.5.1 earlier in May.



A growing number of users are reporting that the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" option in system settings is now available and can be switched on or off. When activated, users can decide to allow or deny an app's access to their identification for advertisers (IDFA) tag.Shortly after iOS 14.5 was released in April, some users noted the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" function was unavailable. Instead of seeing a working radio button, the option was deactivated and the menu selection was grayed out.



