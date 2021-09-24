Deals: Get a $200 Virtual Gift Card and Free HomePod Mini With Purchase of iPhone 13 at Visible

It's iPhone 13 launch day today, and anyone who hasn't pre-ordered the smartphone still has plenty of options to purchase the new iPhone. In this article we're highlighting a deal from Verizon-owned Visible Wireless, which is a low-cost alternative to the big name carriers.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



If you purchase an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max at Visible, you can get a $200 virtual gift card to spend almost anywhere online and a free HomePod mini. You'll need to join Visible as a new customer and transfer your number from an eligible carrier to get this deal.

FREE HOMEPOD MINI

iPhone 13 at VisibleAfter completing three months of service payments on your iPhone 13, Visible will send an email with a code to redeem the virtual gift card. For the HomePod mini, you just need to purchase one of the four new iPhone 13 models, transfer your number, activate the new smartphone, and then you'll get an email with a code to redeem the free HomePod mini on Visible's store.



Visible offers monthly payment plan options, or you can pay the full price of the iPhone 13 up front. Although this deal doesn't include straight cash discounts on the new iPhones, getting about $300 worth in value with the purchase of the smartphone could be worth it for some shoppers, especially those who don't yet own a HomePod mini.



For offers on the iPhone 13 from other carriers, be sure to visit our roundup of deals from carriers and retailers on the new smartphones. If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.

