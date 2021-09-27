Apple tells developers to update apps for iPad mini's new display size

Apple on Monday reminded developers to update their code to take full advantage of iPad mini's 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a new screen size that arrived alongside a full product redesign.



Developers currently following Apple's best practices with Auto Layout and size classes do not need to make changes to their apps to spread content across the tablet's 8.3-inch screen, the company said in a post to its developer website. Those adhering to stated guidelines will see their app's interface dynamically adapt to iPad mini's new dimensions.However, app makers who still rely on certain information property list attributes will need to recompile titles to bring them up to speed. Specifically, apps that include UIRequiresFullScreen=YES in their Info.plist to keep graphical elements in full screen during multitasking must be updated with Xcode 13 and the SDK for iPadOS 15 to take advantage of iPad mini's screen size, Apple says.



Read more...