Apple Releases watchOS 8.0.1 With Fixes for Apple Watch Series 3 Bugs
Published
Apple today released watchOS 8.0.1, a minor update to the watchOS 8 operating system that was first released in September. watchOS 8.0.1 comes three weeks after the launch of watchOS 8.
watchOS 8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.
According to Apple's release notes for the update, watchOS 8 fixes a couple of Apple Watch Series 3 bugs that affected software update progress and accessibility settings.- Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users
- Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 userswatchOS 8.0.1 is being released alongside iOS 15.0.2, a bug fix update for iPhone users.
Related Roundup: watchOS 8
Related Forum: iOS, Mac, tvOS, watchOS Programming
This article, "Apple Releases watchOS 8.0.1 With Fixes for Apple Watch Series 3 Bugs" first appeared on MacRumors.com
Discuss this article in our forums