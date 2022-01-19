Go behind the scenes of 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' before the Friday debut

In a new first look video, directors, writers, and cast members talk about bringing the Apple TV+ series "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" to life with new technology and classic songs.



'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' premiers Friday January 21

The new Apple TV+ children's series picks up the Fraggle's adventures with all-new stories built for today's world. The short behind-the-scenes video shows cast members and writers discussing what it's like bringing the show back from the 80s with modern twists.



