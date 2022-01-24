New Apple AirPods Pro are coming in 2022: What to expect and what they may look like

Apple is expected to announce "AirPods Pro 2" sometime in 2022 with support for Lossless playback and a new in-ear design. Here's everything we know so far and some exclusive renders of the upcoming earbuds.



'AirPods Pro 2' next to the possible 'iPhone 14'

The AirPods Pro were first released in 2019 and haven't seen any upgrades since. The introduction of the AirPods 3 brought MagSafe to the charging case for both products, but a true second-generation device still hasn't been announced.



