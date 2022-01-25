This loaded M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB RAM is $300 off, in stock now

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip, 64GB of RAM and 2TB of storage is $300 off this week, with units in stock and ready to ship (beating the two month delay when ordering from Apple directly). AppleCare is also $80 off with coupon.



*M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro $300 off*



Every 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted with exclusive coupon code *APINSIDER* at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama using the activation instructions below. At press time on Jan. 25, 13 Late 2021 MacBook Pro models are in stock, including the M1 Max configuration with 64GB of memory and a 2TB SSD, which is *$300 off* with the coupon when ordered in Space Gray.



