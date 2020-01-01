Global  

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share Cute NYE Photo!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ringing in the new year in style on Instagram! The cute couple rocked cool glasses in a cute new photo that Joe posted on his feed. “Happy New Years Everyone! The best year of my life. So far. 2020 vision all they Way! ❤️🍾,” he captioned the pic. Joe [...]
