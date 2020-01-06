Former Iran Hostage Denounces Trump Threat to Attack Cultural Sites: ‘I Want No Part’ of His ‘Killing People’
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Amb. John Limbert, one of the former 52 Iran hostages, denounced President Donald Trump threatening Iranian cultural sites and symbolically referencing the hostage crisis. “Let me say this. I for one want no part of the president’s posturing about Iran. I certainly want no part of his whatever decision he takes such as, for example […]
U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a "major retaliation" if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the president also stood by an earlier threat to target cultural sites. Eve Johnson reports.