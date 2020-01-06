Global  

Former Iran Hostage Denounces Trump Threat to Attack Cultural Sites: ‘I Want No Part’ of His ‘Killing People’

Mediaite Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Amb. John Limbert, one of the former 52 Iran hostages, denounced President Donald Trump threatening Iranian cultural sites and symbolically referencing the hostage crisis. “Let me say this. I for one want no part of the president’s posturing about Iran. I certainly want no part of his whatever decision he takes such as, for example […]
News video: Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites

Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites 01:47

 U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a &quot;major retaliation&quot; if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the president also stood by an earlier threat to target cultural sites. Eve Johnson reports.

Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites Because Iran’s ‘Allowed’ to ‘Blow Up Our People’

President *Donald Trump* reaffirmed his threat to attack Iranian cultural sites as he spoke to reporters during his return flight from Florida to Washington D.C.
Mediaite

Trump doubles down on threat to attack Iran's cultural sites because 'they kill our people'

Mr Trump advocates for US forces to hit Iranian cultural sites, the second time he's backed the move in as many days
Independent


