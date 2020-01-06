Former Iran Hostage Denounces Trump Threat to Attack Cultural Sites: ‘I Want No Part’ of His ‘Killing People’

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amb. John Limbert, one of the former 52 Iran hostages, denounced President Donald Trump threatening Iranian cultural sites and symbolically referencing the hostage crisis. “Let me say this. I for one want no part of the president’s posturing about Iran. I certainly want no part of his whatever decision he takes such as, for example […] 👓 View full article

