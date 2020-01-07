Bernie Sanders Blasts ‘Mass Chaos’ of Trump’s Iran Policy: Assassinating Soleimani ‘Unleashing International Anarchy’
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate *Bernie Sanders* condemned the "mass chaos" of President *Donald Trump's* Iran policy, just hours after the Pentagon had to conduct damage control after publicly releasing a letter mistakenly announcing the withdrawal of all US troops from Iraq.
