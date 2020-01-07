Global  

Bernie Sanders Blasts ‘Mass Chaos’ of Trump’s Iran Policy: Assassinating Soleimani ‘Unleashing International Anarchy’

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Democratic presidential candidate *Bernie Sanders* condemned the "mass chaos" of President *Donald Trump's* Iran policy, just hours after the Pentagon had to conduct damage control after publicly releasing a letter mistakenly announcing the withdrawal of all US troops from Iraq.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Cardi B Says She Will File for Nigerian Citizenship

Cardi B Says She Will File for Nigerian Citizenship 01:26

 Cardi B Says She Will File for Nigerian Citizenship. Cardi B is hoping to flee the country in response to President Trump issuing an airstrike against Iran. S*** ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. , Cardi B, via Twitter. Dumbest move...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran [Video]Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war' [Video]Sanders: Trump put U.S. on 'path to another war'

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday said President Donald Trump's authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani put the U.S. on a "path" to another war,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg blasts Sanders' 'outrageous' claim that Soleimani strike was an 'assassination'

Mayor Michael Bloomberg balked at fellow 2020 candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders' suggestion that President Trump carried out an "assassination" when he ordered a...
FOXNews.com

Bernie Sanders says he would raise over $1bn if he gets presidential nomination

Bernie Sanders says he would raise over $1bn if he gets presidential nominationDemocratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has told supporters that his campaign has more donors than Donald Trump’s, and predicted he would raise more...
WorldNews

