Rand Paul Pans Trump For Iran Strike: There Was ‘Much Less Violence’ Under Iran Nuclear Deal
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) rebuked President Donald Trump for ordering the killing of one of Iran’s top military leaders in an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, arguing the United States was safer under the previous president’s nuclear deal with Iran. Paul, an ardent non-interventionist and one of the few Republicans who has criticized the deadly […]
Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...