Rand Paul Pans Trump For Iran Strike: There Was ‘Much Less Violence’ Under Iran Nuclear Deal

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) rebuked President Donald Trump for ordering the killing of one of Iran’s top military leaders in an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, arguing the United States was safer under the previous president’s nuclear deal with Iran. Paul, an ardent non-interventionist and one of the few Republicans who has criticized the deadly […]
News video: Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal 01:36

 Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...

Tucker Carlson Slams Conservatives Over Iran [Video]Tucker Carlson Slams Conservatives Over Iran

On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized conservative hawks who have pushed for conflict with Iran. He lashed out at conservatives for accepting "uncritically" claims from US intelligence..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

How could Iran respond to the US, and have they already calculated the target? [Video]How could Iran respond to the US, and have they already calculated the target?

How could Iran respond to the US, and have they already calculated the target?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:08Published


France, Britain, Germany: Iran must refrain from violence and respect nuclear deal

The 'E3' group of countries comprised of France, Britain and Germany called on Iran to refrain from any violent action and urged Iran to go back to respecting...
Reuters

Fox Host’s ‘America First’ Shift Makes an Exception for Trump’s Iran Strike

The transformation of Pete Hegseth — an Ivy League-educated, decorated Army platoon leader — is a symbol of the Republican Party in the Trump era.
NYTimes.com

