Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Elton John Announces $1 Million Donation to Australian Fire Relief

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Like so many of us, Elton John has been heartbroken by the images of the millions of animals -- potentially 1 billion, actually -- who've been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Elton John pledes $1 million to Australian firefighters

Elton John pledes $1 million to Australian firefighters 00:43

 Credit: Heidi Ekman / @HeidiEkman1 Elton John has announced that he will be donating $1 million Australian dollars to firefighters currently fighting deadly wildfires in the country.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia fires: Elton John pledges $1 million to relief effort as smoke reaches as far as Argentina

'To see what is happening here breaks my heart,' star says
Independent

'I love Australia so much': Elton John donates $1 million to bushfire relief

British music legend Sir Elton John announced he will donate $1million to the bushfires disaster relief fund to huge applause at a concert in Sydney.
SBS


Tweets about this

Iam_acowayne

#LyricsWizard Elton John Announces $1 Million Donation to Australian Fire Relief https://t.co/jWS5D0oDUL 5 minutes ago

abbymendoza0408

Abby Mendoza Elton John Announces $1 Million Donation to Australian Fire Relief https://t.co/jgsueMSUj3 6 minutes ago

Sheriproctor

Sheri proctor Elton John Announces $1 Million Donation to Australian Fire Relief https://t.co/xBflDMH8RV 33 minutes ago

Jules_2010

Julia Elton John Announces $1 Million Donation to Australia Fire Relief Efforts https://t.co/iGbHTRRDRm via @JustJared 3 hours ago

a100radio

A100 Radio Elton John Announces $1 Million Donation to Australian Fire Relief https://t.co/FqqV2as4Ib https://t.co/rDvWYPJkbq 3 hours ago

Portland_Chris

Chris Elton John Announces $1 Million Donation to Australian Fire Relief https://t.co/dTjzQt8n7o via @billboard 4 hours ago

RichForrest2

Richard Forrester Seems like Celebrities doing far more than the lnp-ipa regime... Scummo's hugs aren't working. lton John announces… https://t.co/iVzkpnztHw 4 hours ago

EndangerAnimals

Endangered Animals Elton John Announces $1 Million Donation to Australian Fire Relief - Billboard https://t.co/b9wUWjPvnz 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.