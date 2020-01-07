Global  

Former Trump Aide Seb Gorka Calls Climate Activist Greta Thunberg ‘Thunder Thighs’

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
*Seb Gorka*, former deputy assistant to President *Donald Trump*, called climate change awareness activist *Greta Thunberg* "thunder thighs" during his show America First with Sebastian Gorka on Tuesday.
Sebastian Gorka Slammed For Calling Greta Thunberg 'Thunder Thighs'

 Sebastian Gorka was blasted on social media for a comment about Greta Thunberg.

