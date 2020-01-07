Former Trump Aide Seb Gorka Calls Climate Activist Greta Thunberg ‘Thunder Thighs’



Recent related videos from verified sources Why you should be a climate activist | Luisa Neubauer "I dream of a world where geography classes teach about the climate crisis as this one great challenge that was won by people like you and me," says climate activist Luisa Neubauer. With Greta.. Credit: TED Duration: 17:43Published 4 days ago Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources BBC admits it was 'awkward' to send a plane for interview with climate activist Greta Thunberg A BBC editor has admitted it was 'awkward' a presenter had been sent by plane to interview climate activist Greta Thunberg, who famously eschews air travel.

SBS 1 week ago



Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Serves Meat Loaf 'Scientific Facts' Sandwich Greta Thunberg had the perfect response to "Bat out of Hell" rocker Meat Loaf's recent claim that the climate activist had been...

Billboard.com 1 day ago



