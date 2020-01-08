Global  

Brad Pitt Hangs Out at Bradley Cooper's Apartment in NYC

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Brad Pitt is visiting his friend Bradley Cooper! The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was spotted leaving the A Star Is Born actor’s apartment on Tuesday night (January 7) after attending the New York Film Critic Circle gala at Tao in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brad Pitt’s personal life ‘is a complete disaster'

Brad Pitt’s personal life ‘is a complete disaster' 00:43

 Brad Pitt has poked fun at his private life by taking a jab at his own messy personal affairs.

