Adam Sandler Explains Why He Doesn't Want His Kids to Ever See 'Uncut Gems'

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Adam Sandler is getting so much awards buzz for his work in the new movie Uncut Gems, which has also become a box office hit. The 53-year-old actor hopes that his two daughters – Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11 – never see the movie though! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Sandler “My [...] 👓 View full article

