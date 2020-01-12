Global  

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Returning as Golden Globes Hosts

Billboard.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are headed back to the Golden Globes stage. The news came via Poehler’s surprise appearance at the Television Critics...
News video: Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are to host the Golden Globes in 2021

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are to host the Golden Globes in 2021 00:49

 Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are to host the Golden Globes in 2021.

Recent related news from verified sources

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host Golden Globes 2021

National Broadcasting Company (NBC) Universal made the announcement at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday.
Hindu

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host Golden Globes in 2021

Duo, who will replace Ricky Gervais after his final stint as host this year, have hosted the ceremony three times in the past
Independent


