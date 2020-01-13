Global  

Zayn Malik Celebrates 27th Birthday with On-Again Girlfriend Gigi Hadid!

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are proving they are definitely back together! The singer and the 24-year-old model headed out after enjoying a romantic dinner on Zayn‘s 27th birthday at 11 Madison on Sunday night (January 12) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid Gigi kept things cool in [...]
