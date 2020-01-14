'The Bachelor' 2020: Week 2 Recap; Who Went Home? Spoilers!
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelor! Last week’s season premiere of The Bachelor ended on cliffhanger with the show’s new star Peter Weber reunited with his ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown, who was previously The Bachelorette. The reunion happened during the second group date and we [...]
Kelsey brought a fancy bottle of champagne to the Bachelor Mansion that has sentimental value to her, with plans to split the bottle with Bachelor Peter Weber for a memorable moment. And as she waits to get time with Peter, she hears the pop of a champagne cork and sees Peter and Hannah Ann sharing a...