Mark Hamill Quits Facebook Over Its Political-Ad Policies

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
In a Twitter post, the 'Star Wars' star reveals he has decided to delete his Facebook account and accuses Mark Zuckerberg of valuing 'profit more than truthfulness.'
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Want to Cure All Diseases by 2100 [Video]Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Want to Cure All Diseases by 2100

The goal set by the Facebook CEO and his wife will be done through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

FACEBOOK POLITICAL ADS: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talks about his company's decision on political ads [Video]FACEBOOK POLITICAL ADS: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talks about his company's decision on political ads

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talks about his company's decision on political ads

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published


Mark Hamill quits Facebook, citing patriotism as a reason

Mark Hamill quits Facebook, citing patriotism as a reasonHe’s turning off his R-2 unit and following his instincts. Mark Hamill, who famously played Luke...
WorldNews

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill just announced that he's deleting his Facebook account: 'I'll sleep better at night'

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill just announced that he's deleting his Facebook account: 'I'll sleep better at night'· Mark Hamill announced he would delete his Facebook account in a tweet on Sunday. · The "Star Wars" star said he was protesting Facebook's decision to...
Business Insider Also reported by •MashableSifyUSATODAY.com

