James Murdoch Pans Fox News and News Corp For Climate Denialism Amid Australian Bushfire Crisis

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn issued a rare public rebuke of his father Rupert’s media empire in a statement on Tuesday, chastising News Corporation’s tendency for climate change denialism as devastating wildfires tear through large swathes of Australia. “Kathryn and James’ views on climate are well established and their frustration with some of the […]
News video: Extinction Rebellion climate activists protest against Australian government

Extinction Rebellion climate activists protest against Australian government "inaction" 02:31

 Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrated outside the High Commission of Australia in London on Friday (January 10th) to voice their anger at what they call the Australian government's "inaction" during the ongoing wildfires and global climate crisis. Protesters were seen blocking roads...

