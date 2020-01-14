Global  

Billie Eilish Wrote & Will Perform The New Theme Song For James Bond Movie 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish just announced some pretty cool news – she’ll be performing a new theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die! The 18-year-old musician also wrote the new song with her musician brother, FINNEAS. “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to [...]
