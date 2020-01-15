Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bernie Campaign Manager Gives Sanders Side of Tense Viral Post-Debate Moment with Elizabeth Warren

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir gave his candidate’s side of the tense post-debate moment between the Vermont senator and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren that went viral Tuesday night. Tuesday night’s CNN/Des Moines Register Democratic presidential debate saw the culmination of an intense 24 hours during which a bombshell story emerged that Sanders had told Warren — during […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren, Sanders Clash At Democratic Debate

Warren, Sanders Clash At Democratic Debate 01:55

 Naomi Ruchim reports the last four Democratic caucus winners have gone on to win the party's nomination, making it all the more important.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud [Video]How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud

On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate. It was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Need 2 Know: Debate Takeaways, Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. Crowned [Video]Need 2 Know: Debate Takeaways, Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. Crowned

Here are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Steyer Dishes About Warren Bernie Post-Debate Kerfuffle: ‘You Could See it’s an Awkward Moment’

Billionaire Tom Steyer was asked about stepping into the middle of a viral post-debate moment between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and described the...
Mediaite

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren Offer Clashing Accounts When Asked About Controversial 2018 Meeting

CNN's 2020 Democratic Debate took a dramatic turn when Senators *Bernie Sanders* and *Elizabeth Warren* were asked to give their sides of the story surrounding...
Mediaite Also reported by •The AgeIndependent

Tweets about this

tommyxtopher

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher Campaign Manager Gives Bernie Sanders Side of Tense Viral Post-Debate Moment with Elizabeth Warren… https://t.co/WXhXXdrSFJ 44 minutes ago

MyScarletFelony

🌹Love Is Strength🌹 RT @Mediaite: Campaign Manager Gives Bernie Sanders Side of Tense Viral Post-Debate Moment with Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/8Wwv9l7W2X 53 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Campaign Manager Gives Bernie Sanders Side of Tense Viral Post-Debate Moment with Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/8Wwv9l7W2X 55 minutes ago

Pat94025952

Pat Jack ... Who gives a F@ck what this low level Bernie volunteer says.. Unless O’Keefe has something with Bernie or h… https://t.co/I78hgk35bv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.