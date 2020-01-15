Global  

Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. Among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The late diva and the late rapper join Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails among others to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in an upcoming ceremony.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. Will Be Posthumously Inducted To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. Will Be Posthumously Inducted To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 00:40

 New Jersey native Whitney Houston and Brooklyn’s own The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

