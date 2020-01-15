Global  

Fox Anchor Ed Henry Seen Sporting Trump Hat With Controversial Donor Robert Hyde

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Photos circulated on Twitter Wednesday showing Fox News anchor Ed Henry donning a Trump campaign hat while out on the golf course with Robert F. Hyde, a once obscure Trump donor who was thrust this week into the center of the impeachment scandal. The photos were posted to Twitter and Instagram by Hyde — a […]
