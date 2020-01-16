Notorious Finally Gets B.I.G. Respect Placed On His Name W/ Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Class Induction

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Late New York rap legend Notorious B.I.G. is going to have his legacy live on forever in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The hip-hop pioneer will officially join the prestigious organization’s exclusive club as a 2020 inductee. Big Facts: The induction will take place on May 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall with Notorious […]



