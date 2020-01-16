Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Notorious Finally Gets B.I.G. Respect Placed On His Name W/ Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Class Induction

SOHH Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Notorious Finally Gets B.I.G. Respect Placed On His Name W/ Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Class InductionLate New York rap legend Notorious B.I.G. is going to have his legacy live on forever in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The hip-hop pioneer will officially join the prestigious organization’s exclusive club as a 2020 inductee. Big Facts: The induction will take place on May 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall with Notorious […]

The post Notorious Finally Gets B.I.G. Respect Placed On His Name W/ Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Class Induction appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees 01:04

 The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and The Notorious B.I.G. are this year’s inductees. Ballots were cast by an international voting body of over 1,000 artists. According to the organization, artists’...

Recent related videos from verified sources

35th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Just Announced This Year's Inductees [Video]35th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Just Announced This Year's Inductees

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier shares the big names on the list.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:37Published

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveil Class of 2020 | Billboard News [Video]Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveil Class of 2020 | Billboard News

The Rock Hall Class of 2020 was unveiled Wednesday (Jan. 15) morning, with six artists and one behind-the-scenes player joining the storied ranks of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

For the first time ever, the induction ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO.
HipHopDX Also reported by •Billboard.comCBS NewsFOXNews.comCBS 2Just JaredNYTimes.comUSATODAY.com

Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame President on Challenge of Inducting Deceased Acts: 'It Presents Opportunities'

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's great challenge with the Class of 2020? What do you do when half the inductees are no longer with us? That is...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Notorious Finally Gets B.I.G. Respect Placed On His Name W/ Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Class Induction… https://t.co/gAP3mwxl0U 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.