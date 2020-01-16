Notorious Finally Gets B.I.G. Respect Placed On His Name W/ Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Class Induction
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Late New York rap legend Notorious B.I.G. is going to have his legacy live on forever in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The hip-hop pioneer will officially join the prestigious organization’s exclusive club as a 2020 inductee. Big Facts: The induction will take place on May 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall with Notorious […]
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and The Notorious B.I.G. are this year’s inductees. Ballots were cast by an international voting body of over 1,000 artists. According to the organization, artists’...