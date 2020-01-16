Lev Parnas Tells Maddow Trump’s Investigations Were Not About Ukraine Corruption: They Were ‘All About’ the Bidens
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, disputed the idea — put forth by President Donald Trump and his surrogates — that the commander-in-chief was concerned about broader corruption in Ukraine, and instead argued he specifically targeted Joe and Hunter Biden. Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Wednesday night, Parnas said that Trump knew that […]