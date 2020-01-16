Global  

Lev Parnas Tells Maddow Trump’s Investigations Were Not About Ukraine Corruption: They Were ‘All About’ the Bidens

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, disputed the idea — put forth by President Donald Trump and his surrogates — that the commander-in-chief was concerned about broader corruption in Ukraine, and instead argued he specifically targeted Joe and Hunter Biden. Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Wednesday night, Parnas said that Trump knew that […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo

Lev Parnas Seen With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner In Newly Surfaced Photo 00:47

 A photo has surfaced that shows Lev Parnas, who is facing multiple charges for campaign finance violations and was an associate of Rudy Giuliani, standing between Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot [Video]New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published

Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial

Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' during Ukraine plot, indicted Giuliani associate says

Lev Parnas says the president was interested in smearing his opponents – not fighting corruption
Independent Also reported by •CBS News

Lev Parnas Implicates Trump in First Public Comments: The President is ‘Lying,’ ‘He Was Aware of All My Movements’

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, indicted campaign conspirator Lev Parnas implicated President Donald Trump in his secret Ukraine conduct,...
Mediaite

