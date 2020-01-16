Watch Devin Nunes Suddenly Recall Phone Call With Lev Parnas: ‘I Just Didn’t Know the Name’

Congressman *Devin Nunes* (R-CA) suddenly remembered his phone conversations with *Lev Parnas* just in time to intercept *Rudy Giuliani's* indicted affiliate before his interviews with multiple news outlets.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Giuliani Associate Wants To Hand Over Documents To Court An indicted associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked the court for permission. Lev Parnas asked to turn over the contents of his phone and other documents to a House of.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago Giuliani associate Parnas unable to pay both lawyers, lets one withdraw A lawyer for Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who has been charged with campaign finance violations, has requested to be withdrawn as counsel.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:47Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this