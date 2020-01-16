Global  

Joe Biden Says He’d Consider Kamala Harris for VP: ‘She’s Qualified to Be President’

Mediaite Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Joe Biden dropped something of a bomb during a local interview, saying he would consider Senator Kamala Harris for "anything she was interested in" including the vice presidency, and declared "She's qualified to be president."
