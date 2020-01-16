Global  

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers attempt to move rape trial out of New York City

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers went to court Thursday with a last-minute demand to halt jury selection and move his rape trial out of New York City.
News video: Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial?

Gigi Hadid to sit on jury at Harvey Weinstein trial? 00:45

 Gigi Hadid has reportedly been called for jury duty for Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse trial in New York City.

Jury selection process continues in Weinstein’s rape trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein returned to a New York courthouse Wednesday for day two of what is expected to be a lengthy jury selection process in his rape...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche Welle

'Hope, Heartbreak and Hollywood Classics': Harvey Weinstein's trial reading

Harvey Weinstein's New York trial on rape charges is expected to last up to two months, and the former film producer appears to be planning on spending some of...
Reuters Also reported by •SifyDeutsche WelleContactMusic

