Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Eminem drops suprise album 'Music To be Murdered By'

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): 'Rap God' Eminem on Friday gave his fans a stunning surprise as he decided to drop an album titled 'Music To Be Murdered By'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez Set to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200, Grammy Performers Added & Halsey to Host Album Release Party | Billboard Ne [Video]Selena Gomez Set to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200, Grammy Performers Added & Halsey to Host Album Release Party | Billboard Ne

Is Selena Gomez's new album 'Rare' enough to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200? More Grammy performers have been announced, and Halsey is hosting an album release party. Here are the top stories of..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:02Published

Halsey to Hold Special Celebration in Support of 'Manic' Album Release | Billboard News [Video]Halsey to Hold Special Celebration in Support of 'Manic' Album Release | Billboard News

Halsey to Hold Special Celebration in Support of 'Manic' Album Release | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:20Published


Tweets about this

shady_san13

Santhosh RT @SubToRelex: NEW VIDEO: Eminem Drops Suprise Album 'Music To Be Murdered By' (First Reaction) https://t.co/8vHrEMPATH https://t.co/8vHrE… 2 minutes ago

stephenwclarke

Stephen Clarke Me when I #Eminem drops a suprise album https://t.co/Ml3edmTPJJ 6 minutes ago

SubToRelex

Kaleb 🗣💯 NEW VIDEO: Eminem Drops Suprise Album 'Music To Be Murdered By' (First Reaction) https://t.co/8vHrEMPATH… https://t.co/9kfrnOLhu7 20 minutes ago

quack_boy

QUACK BOY Eminem drops a suprise album me not caring about it: https://t.co/STeJsHFX4J 49 minutes ago

mkinnally

Matt Of course the night I decide to go to sleep early @eminem drops a suprise album, so guess not 2 hours ago

nkonyves

Nik Eminem drops a suprise album and juice is on it 🤯🤯🤯 3 hours ago

DoraseziMilford

Milford @ShawmilaHQ Eminem drops suprise album, Camila singing IICHY. I JUST STARTED CLASSES TODAY AND I CAN'T BREATHE BECAUSE TOO MUCH IS HAPPENING 3 hours ago

junomars53

June When @Eminem drops a suprise album but got your son sleeping in your arms so now gotta wait til morning 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.