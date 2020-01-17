Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lev Parnas Claims Trump ‘Kept Firing’ Marie Yovanovitch ‘And She Wouldn’t Leave’

Mediaite Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump tried to fire former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch several times to no avail, according to former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow this week. “The president kept firing her and she wouldn’t leave, so nobody could understand what was going on,” Parnas claimed in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: FILE FOOTAGE: Lev Parnas claims Trump 'knew what was going on' with Ukraine

FILE FOOTAGE: Lev Parnas claims Trump 'knew what was going on' with Ukraine 01:48

 Lev Parnas, an associate of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has claimed that the president “knew exactly everything that was going on” with his efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Bid

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas [Video]Loose Lips Sink Ships? Nunes Now Admits Talking To Lev Parnas

CNN reports California Rep. Devin Nunes made a startling admission on Wednesday. The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee admitted to speaking on the phone with a key figure in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine [Video]Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

During an interview with MSNBC, Lev Parnas said President Trump was aware of all his movements in Ukraine.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani associate, wants to testify against Trump to win leniency in his criminal case. Sound familiar?

Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has given Congress evidence that could play into Trump's impeachment trial.
USATODAY.com

House unveils new impeachment evidence against Trump from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas

Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, submitted the evidence in response to a subpoena.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

lisekimhorton

Lise Writing Rebel Horton RT @Mediaite: Lev Parnas Claims Trump 'Kept Firing' Marie Yovanovitch 'And She Wouldn't Leave' https://t.co/VpYtRfgJ05 1 hour ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 President Donald #Trump tried to fire former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine #Marie #Yovanovitch several times to no ava… https://t.co/mToI2mXNEq 2 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Lev Parnas Claims Trump 'Kept Firing' Marie Yovanovitch 'And She Wouldn't Leave' https://t.co/VpYtRfgJ05 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.