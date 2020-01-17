Global  

Al Pacino Admits He Was So High at 1975 Oscars That Jeff Bridges Had To Tell Him What Was Happening!

Al Pacino made a rare late night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (January 16) to talk about his film The Irishman, which has received 10 Oscar nominations. The 79-year-old actor talked about his many Oscar nominations over the years, and revealed the second ceremony he attended for his third nomination for Best Actor [...]
