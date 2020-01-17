T.E.N.N.E.S.S.Y RT @TMZ: Rihanna and BF Hassan Jameel Split After Almost 3 Years https://t.co/EvvwLs1I9q 4 minutes ago G RT @ThePopHub: Rihanna and boyfriend Hassan Jameel have reportedly split after nearly 3 years of dating, Us Weekly says. https://t.co/9QytM… 5 minutes ago Ifamobarin Lanre RT @RapUp: Rihanna and boyfriend Hassan Jameel have reportedly split after nearly three years https://t.co/0nGM3DOoFf 💔 https://t.co/QoXpoh… 5 minutes ago Dallas NewsChannel Dallas News Rihanna and Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Split After 3 Years Together - E! NEWS https://t.co/42Zd5EgZ5k https://t.co/5mnzl69CLA 7 minutes ago E.Rose🇨🇻 RT @harpersbazaarus: Rihanna and Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Break Up After 3 Years Together https://t.co/ogF8Vz4Flp 8 minutes ago matbo2 RT @enews: Rihanna and Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Split After 3 Years Together https://t.co/gMgLmYIiZT 8 minutes ago maddoxshow The were first linked to one another in June 2017 https://t.co/QvqpGIErki 10 minutes ago Marcee Cruz RT @ELLEmagazine: Rihanna And Her Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Have Reportedly Broken Up After 3 Years Of Dating https://t.co/KWUGv3… 11 minutes ago