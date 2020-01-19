Global  

Charlize Theron Jokes Her Kids Think Her Oscars 2020 Nomination is 'a Waste of Time'

Sunday, 19 January 2020
Charlize Theron is being recognized for her role in Bombshell, but her kids aren’t finding it too exciting. The 44-year-old actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week where she talked about being nominated for the Best Actress award at the upcoming 2020 Oscars – but are kids aren’t too enthusiastic about it because [...]
News video: Taiki Waititi In Talks to Develop 'Star Wars,' Charlize Theron's Kids on Her Oscar Noms & More | THR News

Taiki Waititi In Talks to Develop 'Star Wars,' Charlize Theron's Kids on Her Oscar Noms & More | THR News 03:07

 Taika Waititi is in talks to develop a 'Star Wars movie,' Charlize Theron's kids think her Oscar nom is a "waste of time" and a fourth 'Bad Boys' movie is now in the works. These are the top stories of the day.

