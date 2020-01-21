Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Prodigal Son' star Michael Sheen fears making 'evil' seem 'attractive' on hit Fox drama

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
“Prodigal Son” actor Michael Sheen opened up about playing a viciously charming murderer on the show as well as the public’s obsession with serial killer stories. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Prodigal Son S01E12 Internal Affairs

Prodigal Son S01E12 Internal Affairs 00:21

 Prodigal Son 1x12 "Internal Affairs" Season 1 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - Following a mysterious and catastrophic incident in the precinct, Bright faces an internal affairs review as Gil and the team worry about his mental health in the all-new “Internal Affairs” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Halston Sage Loves Working With Tom Payne And Michael Sheen On FOX's “Prodigal Son” [Video]Halston Sage Loves Working With Tom Payne And Michael Sheen On FOX's “Prodigal Son”

Halston Sage, who stars as Ainsley Whitly in the FOX crime drama, "Prodigal Son," raves about working with her superstar co-stars, Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, and how the show strikes the perfect..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:09Published

Actress Halston Sage Chats About Starring In The New FOX Crime Drama, 'Prodigal Son' [Video]Actress Halston Sage Chats About Starring In The New FOX Crime Drama, "Prodigal Son"

FOX's "Prodigal Son" is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone. Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) is the best criminal psychologist..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 18:11Published


Tweets about this

DewdropFire

dewdrop💧🔥😈 'Prodigal Son' star Michael Sheen fears making 'evil' seem 'attractive' on hit Fox drama - musicalmedic: aceofwhump… https://t.co/LuuaEtZ134 9 hours ago

warlock012

warlock012 'Prodigal Son' star Michael Sheen fears making 'evil' seem 'attractive' on hit Fox drama https://t.co/36XXi4ccy4 https://t.co/90WN8kCfQx 13 hours ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY ‘Prodigal Son’ star Michael Sheen fears making ‘evil’ seem ‘attractive’ on hit Fox drama https://t.co/hCX4GOmDgQ https://t.co/D9innxBUm3 16 hours ago

Doveish1

Doveish "'Prodigal Son' star Michael Sheen fears making 'evil' seem 'attractive' on hit Fox drama" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/3Ids9DfXyZ 17 hours ago

Dakotann02

Dakota Callicott 'Prodigal Son' star Michael Sheen fears making 'evil' seem 'attractive' on hit Fox drama 17 hours ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "'Prodigal Son' star Michael Sheen fears making 'evil' seem 'attractive' on hit Fox drama" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/zGKtB3T0kA 17 hours ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 'Prodigal Son' star Michael Sheen fears making 'evil' seem 'attractive' on hit Fox drama https://t.co/zWu8Xl3mFo https://t.co/CQxJoWdntr 17 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #ed104f2f8c3b5bff8db3d0d12bf46c21 'Prodigal Son' star Michael Sheen fears making 'evil' seem 'attractive' on hit Fo… https://t.co/kF7rbLMqFi 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.