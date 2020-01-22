Global  

Kylie Jenner Reveals How Many Kids She Wants to Have

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner is spilling on how many children she wants to have! The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner opened up in a YouTube video called “Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie” on Tuesday (January 21). In the video, Kylie does her sister Kim Kardashian‘s makeup using KKW BEAUTY and Kylie Cosmetics products, including her new [...]
 Kylie Jenner would love to have a big family like her half-sister Kim Kardashian West.

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Take Kids To Disney World

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are two super cool moms and aunts ... because they're hanging with the little ones at the most magical place on Earth!!!...
TMZ.com

Kylie Jenner Frequently Flew In Kobe's Helicopter, Rented for Dream

Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash is hitting close to home for Kylie Jenner -- she was a frequent-flier on that particular chopper, and even rented it for one...
TMZ.com


