Terry Jones: Michael Palin pays tribute to Monty Python star

BBC News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Sir Michael Palin pays tribute to his Monty Python co-star Terry Jones, who has died aged 77.
News video: BREAKING: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77

BREAKING: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77 00:49

 Monty Python star Terry Jones has died, at the age of 77.

'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News [Video]'Monty Python' Co-Founder and British Comedy Icon Terry Jones Passes Away | THR News

Terry Jones, a founding member of Monty Python and a beloved comedian, screenwriter, film director, poet, historian and author, has died. He was 77.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:59Published

Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones [Video]Michael Palin Pays Tribute To Terry Jones

Comedy legend Michael Palin reflects on the life and legacy of his friend and “Monty Python” co-star Terry Jones, who died at the age of 77 after battling dementia.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Terry Jones Remembered by Michael Palin, John Cleese and More

Terry Jones Remembered by Michael Palin, John Cleese and MoreHollywood stars and comedy icons shared their favorite memories in honor of Monty Python founding member Terry Jones after news broke early Wednesday morning...
The Wrap

Terry Jones was as funny as anyone in Monty Python, but was also kind and without swagger

As sharp as his comrades but possessing of an indefatigable decency, Jones was always the heart of Monty Python, writes Ed Power
Independent


Tweets about this

revjw2015

JW RIP Terry Jones. A very gifted man. Wonderful interview with Michael Palin on @bbc5live this evening. What a beauti… https://t.co/4fvFDWBXhV 15 seconds ago

Briley_Webb

Linda Briley-Webb RT @BBCWorldatOne: “There were so many aspects to Terry but enthusiasm and passion were the two words that describe him best”. Michael Pal… 18 seconds ago

MitchellSt

Mitchell Stirling RT @sportingintel: Love Michael Palin,and his response to the loss of Terry Jones today was unexpectedly moving. https://t.co/QOptLUb6Li 44 seconds ago

cernusson

Cecelia Kemp 🇪🇺 RT @liz_buckley: Today made me revisit Michael Palin’s Facebook post from 2016 about Terry Jones. Friendship is a beautiful thing. #RIPTerr… 44 seconds ago

Briley_Webb

Linda Briley-Webb RT @thetimes: Terry Jones, the affable Monty Python star who loved absurdity, has died aged 77 In these Times archive photos he is picture… 46 seconds ago

my234Radio

234Radio Terry Jones: Michael Palin pays tribute to Monty Python star https://t.co/1dTPlH8jXr https://t.co/XKCrSQik7q 48 seconds ago

Husker_Ju

Felix Ungar RT @SkyNews: "We would just chuckle a lot." Sir Michael Palin, explains what it was like to work on Monty Python with his "close friend" T… 48 seconds ago

djokaymegamixer

The Nation’s Pride #Nigeria Terry Jones: Michael Palin pays tribute to Monty Python star https://t.co/41L2FNlBRB https://t.co/uaL2IMPVjy 50 seconds ago

