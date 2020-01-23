Here's How Kate Middleton & Prince William Feel About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Decision After Some Time Has Passed

JustJared.com Now that a bit of time has passed, here's how Prince William & Kate Middleton are feeling about Prince Harry & Megh… https://t.co/IjmQicCkTy 21 minutes ago fcdyer RT @FutureHeirs: “I see amazing work you’re doing here in so many areas,” she said. “It’s just bringing it to light. The critical work you’… 3 hours ago jonnets 🇪🇺 #RejoinEU #FBPE RT @BuzzFeedNewsUK: Here are 20 headlines comparing Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton that might show why she and Prince Harry are cutting of… 9 hours ago Abubakar Dungus Here Are 20 Headlines Comparing Meghan Markle To Kate Middleton That Might Show Why She And Prince Harry Are Cuttin… https://t.co/botVC8jRmZ 16 hours ago Vicki Vardy RT @emynash: She also reflected on her experience of being a new mum to George when he was “a tiny, tiny baby” and William was working nigh… 19 hours ago bucketoftea How interesting. People are complaining that they never subscribed to Meagain and Harry's Instagram, yet fin they'v… https://t.co/Wz7Q6FaLRa 23 hours ago Raosnaps A shameful chapter in U.K. history. The Royal Family colluded with UK media for this travesty: Here Are 20 Headline… https://t.co/5YiKPHJ2NW 1 day ago Edith Parra RT @JustJared: Kate Middleton is speaking out about the “isolation” she felt as a new mother to Prince George - Read more here: https://t.c… 1 day ago