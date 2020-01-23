Global  

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to the Public's Fascination with Her & Brad Pitt's Current Relationship

Just Jared Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have caused a lot of frenzy this awards season as they have been in the same room at the same time on several occasions, which resulted in a reunion backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards. Jennifer was asked how she feels about all the headlines being generated and the general [...]
News video: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at SAG Awards 01:00

 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at SAG Awards on Sunday 19th January.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pitt Is King Of Award Season [Video]Pitt Is King Of Award Season

Brad Pitt has been on a winning streak this awards season. His performance in "Once Upon A Time In ... Hollywood" is wowing critics. His award speeches are getting great reviews. After his win at the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:49Published

Why Do We Want Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston and other Former Celeb Couples To Get Back Together? [Video]Why Do We Want Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston and other Former Celeb Couples To Get Back Together?

If you saw the iconic photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards you’ll realize how badly we want them to get back together, but why? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt address the dating rumours and it’s not what you think

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recently met at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. Both met each other like long lost lovers that ignited dating rumours. Now, the...
Bollywood Life

Brad Pitt has 'apologized' to Jennifer Aniston for past relationship issues: report

Brad Pitt has taken ownership of issues he believes he caused in his past relationship to Jennifer Aniston, according to a new report. 
FOXNews.com


