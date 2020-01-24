Senator *Marsha Blackburn* (R-TN) has been ripped apart online for smearing Lt. Colonel *Alexander Vindman* and claiming he "badmouthed" America in front of Russia.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr. Marion Thorpe https://t.co/5a1RNGDvgc Attack, Attack, Attack... that's what I have come to expect from this crew.… https://t.co/gf1G1paRw1 3 minutes ago fantome RT @autonomous_mr: @mkraju Her unprofessionalism is being heard loud and clear. https://t.co/vjuKYERWPv 4 minutes ago #NationalStrike🆘 RT @psychdr100: Citing source: Saying Hillary is***trafficker; war hero and accomplished foreign service veteran is a traitor! Sen. Mars… 6 minutes ago Molly Scarborough RT @autonomous_mr: @MarshaBlackburn Her unprofessionalism is being heard loud and clear. I am sure it will be echoed again when she is up… 7 minutes ago FirstWish42 RT @StephenGlahn: Projection from another @GOP #putinphile, as US and Russian troops face off over Syrian oil fields. Marsha Blackburn Sl… 19 minutes ago David S RT @Mediaite: Sen. Marsha Blackburn Shredded for Citing Fake News From Pizzagater to Smear Ukraine Witness: 'What an Absolute Embarrassment… 27 minutes ago MR AUTONOMOUS 🇺🇸 @MarshaBlackburn Her unprofessionalism is being heard loud and clear. I am sure it will be echoed again when she i… https://t.co/H6uZbN7zst 33 minutes ago Dump Trump RT @GeneBryant2: Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is being ripped apart online for smearing Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and claiming he “b… 37 minutes ago