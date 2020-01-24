Global  

Tulsi Gabbard Tells Tucker Carlson: Hillary Clinton is ‘Taking My Life Away’ By Defaming Me

Mediaite Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Congresswoman *Tulsi Gabbard* (D-HI) joined Fox News' *Tucker Carlson* to re-affirm her defamation lawsuit against former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee *Hillary Clinton*.
News video: Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments

Hillary Clinton walks back Sanders comments 01:34

 Hillary Clinton appeared to walk back comments she made about Bernie Sanders, after she refused to say whether she would endorse him if he captures the Democratic party's nomination. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation [Video]Tulsi Gabbard Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Defamation

The Hawaii congresswoman's lawsuit claims she has suffered damages estimated in excess of $50 million.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton [Video]Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Files Defamation Suit Against Hillary Clinton

The lawsuit says Clinton&apos;s remarks on a podcast have caused Gabbard to lose &quot;$50 million — and counting.&quot;

Gabbard, Yang, other Democrats slam Clinton remarks on Sanders as petulant, divisive

Democrats including 2020 presidential hopefuls Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang were firing back at Hillary Clinton on Tuesday night, hours after her remarks about...
Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton For Defamation Over 'Russian Asset' Remarks

Tulsi Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton For Defamation Over 'Russian Asset' RemarksRep. Tulsi Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton Wednesday. [ more › ]
