Adam Schiff Closes Impeachment Trial Day Three With Powerful Speech: ‘Right Matters, Truth Matters’ If Not, ‘We Are Lost’
Friday, 24 January 2020 () The third day of *Donald Trump's* Senate impeachment trial came to an end with House Intelligence Committee chairman *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) giving an impassioned speech against the president's abuse of power throughout the Ukraine scandal.
The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power. Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions..