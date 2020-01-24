Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Adam Schiff Closes Impeachment Trial Day Three With Powerful Speech: ‘Right Matters, Truth Matters’ If Not, ‘We Are Lost’

Mediaite Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The third day of *Donald Trump's* Senate impeachment trial came to an end with House Intelligence Committee chairman *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) giving an impassioned speech against the president's abuse of power throughout the Ukraine scandal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense

Impeachment Trial: Democratic House Managers Try To Debunk Trump's Defense 02:12

 The House managers prosecuting President Donald Trump spent their second day of arguments laying out their case that the president abused his power. Meanwhile, Trump fired back on Twitter; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day [Video]Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day

During the second day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, about 8.9 million TV viewers watched. The viewership dropped from the roughly 11 million viewers who watched on the first day...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial [Video]Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 04:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Impeachment Trial Opens, Imploring Senators To Consider Magnitude Of The Moment

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., cast the implications of the impeachment trial into historic terms for the power of Congress and the standing of the United States on...
NPR Also reported by •News24Al JazeeraEurasia ReviewFOXNews.comReuters India

Trump 'should be removed': Impeachment trial

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff called dramatically for the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office Thursday, saying the US leader cannot...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.