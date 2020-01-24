Global  

'Panga' Review: Kangana Ranaut is heart & soul backed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's impeccable craft

DNA Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Here's the movie review of 'Panga' starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
News video: Panga | Movie Review | Kangana | Jassie | Richa | Dir: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Panga | Movie Review | Kangana | Jassie | Richa | Dir: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari 04:13

 Kangana Ranaut’s Panga is a slice of life sports drama that has set out to realize the dream of a mother and wife who wants to get back on the Kabadi field and find her place on the national hockey time.

Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick [Video]Public Review| 'Panga': Kangana and cast shine in feel-good flick

Kangana Ranaut starrer "Panga" finally hit the theaters today. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game..

Panga | No Rating Movie Review | Kangana Ranaut | Jassie Gill | Richa Chadha | Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari [Video]Panga | No Rating Movie Review | Kangana Ranaut | Jassie Gill | Richa Chadha | Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Panga is an honest, relatable film and a sincere ode to motherhood and those countless sacrifices that a woman makes for her family. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga presents the finer points of..

‘Panga’ movie review: Kangana Ranaut's latest is all heart and charm, with an emotional wallop at the end

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is about how love, marriage and children need not come in the way of a sportswoman’s success, but what sets it refreshingly...
Hindu

Panga Movie Review - A buoyant sports drama powered by exhilarating performances

*Panga **U/A: Drama, Romance **Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari **Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill **Rating:  * The first...
Mid-Day

