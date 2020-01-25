Global  

Bernie Sanders Campaign Sands By Embrace of Joe Rogan Endorsement After Outrage Over Past Racist, Transphobic Remarks

Mediaite Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders' campaign released a statement standing by Bernie's embrace of an endorsement by comic Joe Rogan after an explosion of outrage at Rogan's past comments, which include comparing a black neighborhood to the Planet of the Apes.
News video: Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan

Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan 00:30

 Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections. Sanders has embraced Rogan's support. Business Insider says Sanders is turning the endorsement into an advertisement he shared with his Twitter followers. Rogan is a comedian and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa [Video]Poll: Bernie Sanders Leads In Iowa

Politico reports that among all of the Democratic presidential candidates, Senator Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa. A New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released on Saturday shows that 25% select..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

Sanders accepts endorsement from Joe Rogan [Video]Sanders accepts endorsement from Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders blasted for touting support from anti-trans comedian Joe Rogan

US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is facing intense ire after accepting endorsement from comedian Joe Rogan, whose track record of anti-LGBT...
PinkNews Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comBBC NewsReuters India

Why a Joe Rogan Endorsement Could Boost (or Backfire on) Bernie Sanders

The Sanders campaign highlighted Mr. Rogan’s supportive comments in a video. But the podcast host has been criticized for aiding conspiracy theorists and for...
NYTimes.com

