Johnny Depp, Kesha, Jessie J and More Honor Aerosmith at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

E! Online Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Sweet emotions ran high as Johnny Depp and other musicians rocked out onstage in Los Angeles on Friday to pay tribute to legendary rock group Aerosmith at an annual pre-Grammys event. The...
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Aerosmith Honoured As MusiCares Person Of The Year

Aerosmith Honoured As MusiCares Person Of The Year 02:00

 Alice Cooper, John Legend, LeAnn Rimes, and more pay tribute to Aerosmith at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares Gala.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jonas Brothers Honour Aerosmith With Cover Of 'Crazy' [Video]Jonas Brothers Honour Aerosmith With Cover Of 'Crazy'

Taking the stage at the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares gala, the Jonas Brothers serenaded the crowd with a rendition of Aerosmith's 1993 ballad "Crazy".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:03Published

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp Join Aerosmith On Stage At MusiCares Gala [Video]Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp Join Aerosmith On Stage At MusiCares Gala

Taking to the stage for their epic medley performance at the Recording Academy's MusiCares Gala, Aerosmith recruited Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp for a rocking rendition of "Train Kept a Rollin'".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aerosmith Honored by Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers and More at 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Following a week that has rocked the Recording Academy to its very foundation, Friday night’s (Jan. 24) MusiCares annual Person of the Year...
Billboard.com

Aerosmith Re-Team With Run-D.M.C. For Stage-Rocking 'Walk This Way' at 2020 Grammys: Watch

Fresh from their MusiCares Person of the Year gala honors the night before, Aerosmith took the stage at Sunday night's (Jan. 26) 2020 Grammy...
Billboard.com

