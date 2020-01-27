Global  

Alicia Keys Delivers Powerful Tribute at Grammys: ‘We’re Standing Here Heartbroken in the House That Kobe Bryant Built’

Mediaite Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Alicia Keys, the host of this year’s Grammys, opened the show with a powerful tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. “Here we are together,” Keys opened the show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “On music’s biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But […]
News video: Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant 00:32

 Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammys and opened the award show with a musical tribute to Kobe Bryant. According to CNN, she and Boys II Men sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” Keys said: “We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Bryant and...

Grammys 2020: Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Singer Alicia Keys opened the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday by paying homage to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed earlier on Sunday along with his...
Mid-Day

Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Singer Alicia Keys opened the Grammy Awards ceremony here on Sunday by paying homage to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed...
Sify


