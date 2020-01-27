Alicia Keys Delivers Powerful Tribute at Grammys: ‘We’re Standing Here Heartbroken in the House That Kobe Bryant Built’
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Alicia Keys, the host of this year’s Grammys, opened the show with a powerful tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. “Here we are together,” Keys opened the show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “On music’s biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But […]
Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammys and opened the award show with a musical tribute to Kobe Bryant. According to CNN, she and Boys II Men sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” Keys said: “We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Bryant and...