'Bad Boys for Life' Secures Top Spot at Box Office for a Second Weekend

AceShowbiz Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Hauling in $34 million, the third installment in the 'Bad Boys' film series keeps Sam Mendes' '1917' off the No. 1 slot in addition to beating out 'Dr. Dolittle' and 'The Gentlemen'.
 Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend in THR's Now Screening.

