'Bad Boys for Life' Secures Top Spot at Box Office for a Second Weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two “Bad Boys” were too good for one “Dolittle” at the box office. “Bad Boys for Life” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence...

'Bad Boys for Life' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed! Bad Boys for Life is big! The third film in the Bad Boys franchise, co-starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is projected to bring in $68 million in its...

Just Jared 1 week ago



