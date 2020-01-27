Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG & Kirk Franklin Perform Nipsey Hussle Tribute at Grammys 2020
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin are paying tribute. The entertainers honored Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday night (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend Roddy and Meek kicked off the performance before moving into [...]
Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...
The late Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a heavy performance, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday (... Billboard.com Also reported by •HipHopDX •Business Wire •SOHH •Seattle Times
Washington D.C [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Many from the music industry, including DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and more, came together to give a posthumous honour... Sify Also reported by •Just Jared •CBS 2 •E! Online •Billboard.com
