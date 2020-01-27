Global  

Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG & Kirk Franklin Perform Nipsey Hussle Tribute at Grammys 2020

Just Jared Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin are paying tribute. The entertainers honored Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday night (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend Roddy and Meek kicked off the performance before moving into [...]
News video: Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys 01:13

 Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf. Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His...

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for..

Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020 [Video]Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Ross discussed Nipsey Hussle and how the late star influenced his Grammy-nominated song ‘Gold Roses’ with Drake.

Nipsey Hussle Grammy Awards Tribute Performance to Feature Meek Mill, YG, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled

The late Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a heavy performance, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday (...
Billboard.com Also reported by •HipHopDXBusiness WireSOHHSeattle Times

John Legend, DJ Khaled and others pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammys

Washington D.C [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Many from the music industry, including DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and more, came together to give a posthumous honour...
Sify Also reported by •Just JaredCBS 2E! OnlineBillboard.com

jamarasworld

SHES’ART’HERSELF RT @sohh: Nipsey Hussle is remembered by Roddy Richh, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, John Legend, YG, and DJ Khaled at the #GRAMMYs 🙏🏻 https://t… 15 seconds ago

LorettaFilms

Loretta Madrigal RT @KarenCivil: YG, John Legend, Roddy Ricch, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled left it on the stage. Long Live the Legend Nipsey. #GRAMMYs https://t… 2 minutes ago

jz_ooph

bin🌈 John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin & YG – Nip... https://t.co/PU2epKv5zI 7 minutes ago

LorettaFilms

Loretta Madrigal RT @ComplexMusic: YG, Roddy Ricch, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, and more, pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle at Grammys. https://t.co/FjIA6gZS0Y https:/… 8 minutes ago

gh57493262

rivers John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin & YG – Nip... https://t.co/ETPSVEf5px @YouTubeより 10 minutes ago

AngelAuroha

Angel Marsalla Auroha Quartzo RT @RapUp: Nipsey Hussle's #GRAMMYs tribute will feature Meek Mill, YG, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, John Legend, & Kirk Franklin https://t.co/F… 11 minutes ago

